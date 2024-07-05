Nifty Hits Lifetime High, Sensex Dips Below 80k Mark
The NSE Nifty advanced to an all-time high, while the BSE Sensex retreated below the 80k mark amid market volatility. Despite indecisive trading, Nifty closed at a record high due to last-minute buying. Meanwhile, several sectors saw mixed performances, with specific stocks showing significant gains.
The NSE Nifty continued its record-breaking spree, achieving an all-time high of 24,323.85, driven by late-session buying in select counters. This marked the third consecutive session of gains for Nifty.
Conversely, the BSE sensex saw a slight dip, closing at 79,996.60, a drop of 53.07 points, reflecting the market's indecisive behavior at current levels.
On a weekly basis, Sensex surged 963.87 points, marking a 1.21% increase, while Nifty gained 313.25 points. Key sectors showed mixed signals, with significant gains in oil & gas, energy, and capital goods, while financial services and consumer durables lagged behind.
