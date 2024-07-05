DPIIT Partners with NCAER to Assess Logistics Costs in India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) have embarked on a collaborative initiative aimed at developing a comprehensive framework for assessing logistics costs in India for the fiscal year 2023-24.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry disclosed that the agreement will also delve into the differentials in logistics costs across various routes, modes, products, cargo types, and service operations. The study aims to identify key determinants affecting logistics costs in multiple sectors.

The logistics cost monitoring process is designed to use trade flow data, product types, industry trends, and origin data pairs. This will involve not only exhaustive secondary surveys but also the establishment of an institutional framework for systematic and periodic data collection. DPIIT and NCAER have committed to completing this study within a year, a move that is anticipated to have significant impacts on India's logistics sector.