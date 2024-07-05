Left Menu

DPIIT Partners with NCAER to Assess Logistics Costs in India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a pact with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) to develop a detailed framework for assessing logistics costs in India for 2023-24. The study will involve secondary surveys and systematic data collection, aiming to benefit both industry and policymakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:14 IST
DPIIT Partners with NCAER to Assess Logistics Costs in India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) have embarked on a collaborative initiative aimed at developing a comprehensive framework for assessing logistics costs in India for the fiscal year 2023-24.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry disclosed that the agreement will also delve into the differentials in logistics costs across various routes, modes, products, cargo types, and service operations. The study aims to identify key determinants affecting logistics costs in multiple sectors.

The logistics cost monitoring process is designed to use trade flow data, product types, industry trends, and origin data pairs. This will involve not only exhaustive secondary surveys but also the establishment of an institutional framework for systematic and periodic data collection. DPIIT and NCAER have committed to completing this study within a year, a move that is anticipated to have significant impacts on India's logistics sector.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024