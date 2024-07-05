Airbus Collaborates with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya for Aviation Engineering Course

Airbus and Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya have entered into a significant partnership, pledging to launch a BTech course in aviation engineering tailored for underprivileged and talented students. This initiative, recently announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will see its first batch comprising 40 students, with 33 percent of scholarships reserved for women.

The programme, with comprehensive tuition and boarding fees of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum per student covered by Airbus, is designed to skill and educate young minds in alignment with India's new education policy. Minister Vaishnaw noted that students will benefit from internships and mentorships provided by Airbus, further bolstering their prospects in the aerospace sector.

Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, highlighted the uniqueness of this initiative under the Government of India's 'Skill India' programme, emphasizing the creation of a well-rounded success story in the aviation industry. The collaboration includes development of academic curricula, industrial training, and international partnerships, with a focus on superior human resources and cutting-edge research.

Airbus's long-standing relationship with India, spanning over five decades, includes significant investments such as the C295 Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, pilot training capabilities in Gurgaon, and maintenance training in Bengaluru. This new collaboration with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya aims to further enhance the country's aerospace workforce through advanced training and technology solutions.

The partnership also envisions the establishment of a Centre of Excellence, led by a Guest Chair Professor, to support undergraduate and postgraduate aerospace programmes. Additional aviation-specific short-term executive programmes will be offered, targeting various aspects like Safety Management, Flight Data Analysis, and Air Cargo Management, thus contributing to a robust aviation ecosystem.