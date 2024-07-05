Left Menu

Milan's Main Airport to be Renamed After Silvio Berlusconi

Milan's Malpensa airport will be renamed in honor of former Italian prime minister and business tycoon Silvio Berlusconi. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced the move, noting Berlusconi's significant impact on Italy. Berlusconi, a divisive yet influential figure, led Italy's Forza Italia party and died last year at the age of 86.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:07 IST
Milan's Main Airport to be Renamed After Silvio Berlusconi
Silvio Berlusconi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Milan's Malpensa airport is set to be renamed in honor of former Italian prime minister and business mogul Silvio Berlusconi, according to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini. The decision follows approval from Lombardy's civil aviation authority, marking a tribute to Berlusconi, a key figure from Milan.

Announcing the approval at a conference in southern Italy, Salvini highlighted the final decision rests with him and he expects it to proceed. Salvini, leader of the League party, had a longstanding alliance with Berlusconi and underscored the former prime minister's contributions to Italy's political and business landscapes.

Salvini also took to social media platform X to honor Berlusconi, calling him a 'great businessman, a great Milanese citizen and a great Italian,' alongside a photograph of Berlusconi and the Malpensa airport.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024