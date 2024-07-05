Milan's Main Airport to be Renamed After Silvio Berlusconi

Milan's Malpensa airport is set to be renamed in honor of former Italian prime minister and business mogul Silvio Berlusconi, according to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini. The decision follows approval from Lombardy's civil aviation authority, marking a tribute to Berlusconi, a key figure from Milan.

Announcing the approval at a conference in southern Italy, Salvini highlighted the final decision rests with him and he expects it to proceed. Salvini, leader of the League party, had a longstanding alliance with Berlusconi and underscored the former prime minister's contributions to Italy's political and business landscapes.

Salvini also took to social media platform X to honor Berlusconi, calling him a 'great businessman, a great Milanese citizen and a great Italian,' alongside a photograph of Berlusconi and the Malpensa airport.