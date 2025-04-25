United Stance Against Terrorism: Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir

In a recent statement, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, underlined the importance of national unity following the Pahalgam terror attack. According to Gandhi, the attack aimed to sow division among the people, and thus, a united India is crucial to combating terrorism.

Gandhi visited the Army's 92 Base Hospital to meet the injured and expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and emphasized that every Indian should stand together in condemnation of this act.

During his visit, Gandhi also met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He assured them of his and the Congress party's full support in addressing the situation. Gandhi also called for unity amid reports of harassment faced by Kashmiris in other parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)