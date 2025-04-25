Left Menu

United Stance Against Terrorism: Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi emphasized national unity in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, urging the entire nation to stand together against divisive forces. During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, he met with victims, local leaders, and condemned the attacks as attempts to fracture society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:11 IST
United Stance Against Terrorism: Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir
Pahalgam terror attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, underlined the importance of national unity following the Pahalgam terror attack. According to Gandhi, the attack aimed to sow division among the people, and thus, a united India is crucial to combating terrorism.

Gandhi visited the Army's 92 Base Hospital to meet the injured and expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and emphasized that every Indian should stand together in condemnation of this act.

During his visit, Gandhi also met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He assured them of his and the Congress party's full support in addressing the situation. Gandhi also called for unity amid reports of harassment faced by Kashmiris in other parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025