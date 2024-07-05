Negotiations Continue for Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release
The head of Israel's Mossad has returned from Doha following a meeting with mediators aiming to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. Negotiations are set to resume next week, though gaps remain between the sides, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
- Israel
The head of Israel's Mossad has returned from Doha after initial talks with mediators focused on achieving a Gaza ceasefire and securing the release of hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday.
Despite the progress made, substantial gaps persist between the negotiating parties. Talks are scheduled to continue next week in a bid to finalize an agreement.
