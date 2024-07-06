Emerald Finance Reports Robust Q1 FY25 Financial Performance

Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), based in Mumbai, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of FY25, showcasing remarkable achievements in its financial performance.

According to Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited, the impressive results signify the company's commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and maintaining customer-centric services. 'The robust financial performance in Q1 FY25 is a testament to our strategic focus on innovative financial solutions and customer-centric services,' Aggarwal said. The company has reported a notable increase in EBITDA, demonstrating effective operational strategies and cost management initiatives.

Furthermore, Emerald Finance witnessed a significant growth in total income, with profits nearly doubling, indicating a strong demand for its financial products. Highlighting the company's latest ventures, Aggarwal pointed out new partnerships for the Early Wage Access Program, further solidifying its innovative approach to customer needs. Additionally, collaborations with major financial institutions for gold loans have bolstered Emerald Finance's market presence, providing a sturdy platform for future growth. The company remains committed to sustaining this growth trajectory and exploring new opportunities to ensure long-term value creation.

