JK Lakshmi Cement Showcases Innovative Solutions at Vibrant Buildcon 2025

JK Lakshmi Cement demonstrated its smart construction solutions at Vibrant Buildcon 2025 in New Delhi, with notable attendees including Minister Piyush Goyal and actor Suniel Shetty. The event underlined the company's commitment to sustainable and innovative construction products, strengthening its role in India's building materials industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JK Lakshmi Cement made a significant impact at Vibrant Buildcon 2025, an event held in New Delhi from April 13th to 16th. The company showcased its cutting-edge construction solutions, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable building practices.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, alongside actor Suniel Shetty, who is also the Brand Ambassador for Vibrant Buildcon. The company highlighted its eco-friendly products, such as JK SmartBlox AAC Blocks, Ready Mix Concrete, and Gypsum Plaster, drawing attention from industry leaders and policymakers.

JK Lakshmi Cement's participation underscored its dedication to innovation and sustainability in India's cement industry. Over four decades, the company has built a formidable presence, planning to expand its capacity to 30 million tonnes by 2030, aligning with India's vision for a global building materials hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

