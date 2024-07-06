Left Menu

Loco Pilots' Unions Counter Railway Claims After Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to New Delhi Railway Station to speak with loco pilots, railway unions countered claims that he only met pilots from outside the Delhi Division. The unions emphasized their shared grievances, regardless of divisions, leading to prompt attention from Railway Ministry officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:42 IST
Loco Pilots' Unions Counter Railway Claims After Rahul Gandhi's Visit
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to New Delhi Railway Station to engage with loco pilots is drawing significant attention. The train drivers' unions have contested Railways' claims that Gandhi interacted only with pilots brought from outside the Delhi Division.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR), Deepak Kumar, suggested that the pilots Gandhi met were not from the local crew lobby. However, multiple loco pilots' associations have argued that it is irrelevant which divisions the pilots belong to, as their grievances are common across zones.

In response to Gandhi's visit, Railway Ministry officials visited the station to address these issues. This marks a rare occurrence of prompt attention from the Railway Board, potentially driven by the visibility the interactions gained through Gandhi's involvement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024