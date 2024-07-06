Loco Pilots' Unions Counter Railway Claims After Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to New Delhi Railway Station to engage with loco pilots is drawing significant attention. The train drivers' unions have contested Railways' claims that Gandhi interacted only with pilots brought from outside the Delhi Division.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR), Deepak Kumar, suggested that the pilots Gandhi met were not from the local crew lobby. However, multiple loco pilots' associations have argued that it is irrelevant which divisions the pilots belong to, as their grievances are common across zones.

In response to Gandhi's visit, Railway Ministry officials visited the station to address these issues. This marks a rare occurrence of prompt attention from the Railway Board, potentially driven by the visibility the interactions gained through Gandhi's involvement.

