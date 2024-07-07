Revival in Rural Demand Leads to Single-Digit Growth for FMCG Giants

Fast-moving consumer goods companies are expecting single-digit volume growth and a margin expansion during the April-June quarter, aided by a revival in rural demand and a steady urban market.

Listed FMCG giants such as Dabur, Marico, and Adani Wilmar have noted a gradual improvement in demand trends in their latest quarterly updates.

Dabur expects mid to high single-digit revenue growth, supported by mid-single-digit volume growth domestically. Marico reported high single-digit revenue growth and modest underlying volume growth. Adani Wilmar reported a 13% overall volume growth, with food and FMCG volumes growing 23% year-on-year.

Companies anticipate margin expansions, aided by stable commodity prices and cost-saving measures. Dabur cited stable commodity prices and expects gross margins to expand due to price increases and savings initiatives. Marico also expects year-on-year gross margin growth.

Dabur and Marico reported increases in international business. Marico plans strong growth in constant currency terms but faces challenges from currency depreciation in Turkey and Egypt. Dabur achieved double-digit constant currency growth with broad-based market gains.

