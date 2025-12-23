FCC's National Security Crackdown: Chinese Drones Restricted
The FCC has placed DJI, Autel, and foreign-made drones on a security risk list, restricting new drone types' import and sale in the U.S. This follows the White House's review citing threats from unauthorized surveillance. The decision impacts the commercial drone market and has drawn various reactions.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced Monday that China's DJI, Autel, and all foreign-made drones and components have been added to a list of companies deemed security risks. This prohibition affects the approval of new drone types for import or sale in the U.S.
The decision marks an escalation in efforts to restrict Chinese drones from flooding the U.S. market. Though current models remain unaffected, the FCC warns of serious security threats from unauthorized surveillance and data vulnerabilities.
The move has sparked high-level reactions. DJI, controlling over half the commercial drone market in the U.S., expressed disappointment, while legislators praised the decision as a boon for national security. The action is a step in reducing dependence on Chinese drones, aligning with policy shifts to bolster American-made products in the national security domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
