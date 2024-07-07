India's Optimism and Innovation: Modi Lauds JITO Efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the contributions of Indians across various fields, emphasizing the optimism and trust in India worldwide. Speaking on the seventh foundation day of the JITO Incubation Innovation Fund, Modi highlighted their role in education, health, and reducing foreign dependence. The event showcased significant investments and entrepreneurial achievements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the remarkable contributions of Indians in various fields, attributing the country's biggest strength to their enthusiasm and excellence.
In his message to the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) on the seventh foundation day of its incubation innovation fund, Modi emphasized the global optimism and trust in India. He praised the efforts of the Jain community, especially in education, health, and promoting local products.
Modi said the goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047 through technological advancement. The JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) held its annual Innovation Conclave, attracting over 300 angel investors and 100 startups, highlighting the organization's significant role in fostering a self-reliant India.
