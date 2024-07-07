Left Menu

India's Optimism and Innovation: Modi Lauds JITO Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the contributions of Indians across various fields, emphasizing the optimism and trust in India worldwide. Speaking on the seventh foundation day of the JITO Incubation Innovation Fund, Modi highlighted their role in education, health, and reducing foreign dependence. The event showcased significant investments and entrepreneurial achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:58 IST
India's Optimism and Innovation: Modi Lauds JITO Efforts
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the remarkable contributions of Indians in various fields, attributing the country's biggest strength to their enthusiasm and excellence.

In his message to the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) on the seventh foundation day of its incubation innovation fund, Modi emphasized the global optimism and trust in India. He praised the efforts of the Jain community, especially in education, health, and promoting local products.

Modi said the goal is to make India a developed nation by 2047 through technological advancement. The JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) held its annual Innovation Conclave, attracting over 300 angel investors and 100 startups, highlighting the organization's significant role in fostering a self-reliant India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024