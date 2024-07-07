Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Bus Overturns, Claims Lives of Two Children

Tragedy struck in Gujarat's Dang district on Sunday when a bus carrying 65 passengers overturned after jumping the protection wall on a highway. The accident, which happened around 5 pm, claimed the lives of two children and left several others injured.

The incident occurred approximately 2 km from the hill town of Saputara. Official sources informed that the luxury bus was conveying tourists from Surat, who were returning from their trip to Saputara.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with three passengers receiving treatment at a private hospital and others being taken to a community health centre. The accident was reportedly caused by the bus attempting to overtake another vehicle on the highway.

