Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Bus Overturns, Claims Lives of Two Children

A bus carrying 65 passengers overturned in Gujarat's Dang district, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to several others. The accident occurred near Saputara while the bus, carrying tourists from Surat, tried to overtake another vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dang | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:14 IST
Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Bus Overturns, Claims Lives of Two Children
Tragedy struck in Gujarat's Dang district on Sunday when a bus carrying 65 passengers overturned after jumping the protection wall on a highway. The accident, which happened around 5 pm, claimed the lives of two children and left several others injured.

The incident occurred approximately 2 km from the hill town of Saputara. Official sources informed that the luxury bus was conveying tourists from Surat, who were returning from their trip to Saputara.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with three passengers receiving treatment at a private hospital and others being taken to a community health centre. The accident was reportedly caused by the bus attempting to overtake another vehicle on the highway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

