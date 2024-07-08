Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Saves Woman on Navi Mumbai Tracks

A 50-year-old woman was rescued on Monday morning at Belapur station in Navi Mumbai after falling on the tracks during peak hours. A Panvel-Thane train was reversed to save her life. She suffered severe injuries and was transported to MGM hospital. Heavy rains also caused delays and suspension of services on the Central Railway line.

Updated: 08-07-2024 13:06 IST
A 50-year-old woman faced a life-threatening situation at Belapur station in Navi Mumbai when she fell onto the train tracks during peak hours on Monday. In a swift act of rescue, a Panvel-Thane train was reversed to save her, according to Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the train backing up slowly from the crowded platform, revealing the injured woman lying on the tracks. She sustained severe leg injuries as the train passed over her and was immediately rushed to MGM hospital for medical treatment.

The incident coincided with heavy rains and waterlogging in Mumbai, which severely affected suburban train services. Trains were running late, and Harbour Line services were temporarily suspended between Wadala and Mankhurd stations due to track flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

