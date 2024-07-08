Quick-Thinking Saves Woman on Navi Mumbai Tracks

A 50-year-old woman faced a life-threatening situation at Belapur station in Navi Mumbai when she fell onto the train tracks during peak hours on Monday. In a swift act of rescue, a Panvel-Thane train was reversed to save her, according to Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the train backing up slowly from the crowded platform, revealing the injured woman lying on the tracks. She sustained severe leg injuries as the train passed over her and was immediately rushed to MGM hospital for medical treatment.

The incident coincided with heavy rains and waterlogging in Mumbai, which severely affected suburban train services. Trains were running late, and Harbour Line services were temporarily suspended between Wadala and Mankhurd stations due to track flooding.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)