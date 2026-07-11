Tehran Ammunition Disposal Sparks Public Concern

An Explosion Heard In The Eastern Part Of Tehran Province Was Caused By The Controlled Disposal Of Ammunition Remaining From The War

An explosion reverberated through the eastern part of Tehran province, as reported by Iranian state media. What initially sparked concern among residents was later clarified by local officials.

According to authorities, the explosion occurred due to the controlled disposal of leftover ammunition from past conflicts, ensuring there was no threat to the public.

Earlier, residents of areas including Pakdasht and Qiyamdasht were unsettled by the blast, unaware of its origins until the official announcement.