Tehran Ammunition Disposal Sparks Public Concern

An explosion in Tehran province, reported by state media, was due to the controlled disposal of war ammunition. Officials confirmed the operation was safe and posed no threat to citizens. Earlier reports indicated uncertainty about the explosion's source, alarming residents in Pakdasht and Qiyamdasht.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Explosion Heard In The Eastern Part Of Tehran Province Was Caused By The Controlled Disposal Of Ammunition Remaining From The War | Updated: 11-07-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 12:12 IST
Tehran Ammunition Disposal Sparks Public Concern
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An explosion reverberated through the eastern part of Tehran province, as reported by Iranian state media. What initially sparked concern among residents was later clarified by local officials.

According to authorities, the explosion occurred due to the controlled disposal of leftover ammunition from past conflicts, ensuring there was no threat to the public.

Earlier, residents of areas including Pakdasht and Qiyamdasht were unsettled by the blast, unaware of its origins until the official announcement.

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