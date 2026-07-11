Typhoon Bavi Forces Mass Evacuations in China
China evacuated over 600,000 people as Typhoon Bavi approached the city of Wenzhou. Despite its weakened state, Bavi remains dangerous due to its moisture-laden rain bands. Taiwan also took precautionary measures, closing airports and canceling flights. Bavi had previously impacted Japan and the Philippines with severe weather conditions.
China urgently evacuated over 600,000 residents on Saturday as Typhoon Bavi threatened Wenzhou, following its onslaught on Japan's Sakishima islands with torrential rains and high winds, skirting northern Taiwan.
Despite its gradual weakening, Bavi poses a significant threat due to abundant moisture in its rain bands, anticipated to impact Wenzhou—home to 10 million—in the early hours of Sunday. Over half a million people in Zhejiang province and more than 100,000 in Fujian were relocated, according to state media.
While Taiwan avoided Bavi's full brunt, with no fatalities reported, 17 deaths occurred in the Philippines due to intensified southwest monsoon rains. Taiwanese authorities evacuated 14,000 people, primarily in mountainous areas, canceled 920 flights, and declared a typhoon holiday, yet Taipei braved stormy conditions.