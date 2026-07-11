Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Missile Assault

Early Saturday morning, Russia relentlessly targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with a formidable barrage of ballistic missiles, resulting in at least 10 injuries, as officials confirmed.

Reports indicate that the aggressive offensive included the launch of six ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles, and 121 drones. Ukraine's air force managed to intercept at least two cruise missiles and 111 drones amid ongoing munition shortages.

The increased alignment of attacks on Kyiv has been devastating, leaving in its wake a death toll exceeding 60 this month alone and considerable infrastructural damage, accentuating the dire need for additional air defence supplies.