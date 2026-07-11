Suspect Released in Ann Widdecombe Murder Investigation

A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of former UK minister Ann Widdecombe has been released from custody. The police are continuing their investigation into the murder. Widdecombe, known for her conservative views, was found dead at her home in southwest England. Tributes poured in following her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Yearold Man Arrested On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Former British Government Minister Ann Widdecombe Has Been Released And Is No Longer Part Of The Investigation | Updated: 11-07-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 12:03 IST
Suspect Released in Ann Widdecombe Murder Investigation
murder

A 26-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of the murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe, has been released and is no longer being considered a suspect, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman emphasized the ongoing efforts to identify those responsible, stating that all available evidence is being meticulously examined. The investigation into the murder is progressing rapidly.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her residence in rural southwest England on Thursday after suffering serious injuries. She was renowned for her socially conservative stance, particularly during her tenure under Prime Minister John Major and later with Nigel Farage's Reform UK. Her death prompted tributes from various political figures, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026