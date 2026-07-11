Suspect Released in Ann Widdecombe Murder Investigation

A Yearold Man Arrested On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Former British Government Minister Ann Widdecombe Has Been Released And Is No Longer Part Of The Investigation

A 26-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of the murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe, has been released and is no longer being considered a suspect, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman emphasized the ongoing efforts to identify those responsible, stating that all available evidence is being meticulously examined. The investigation into the murder is progressing rapidly.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her residence in rural southwest England on Thursday after suffering serious injuries. She was renowned for her socially conservative stance, particularly during her tenure under Prime Minister John Major and later with Nigel Farage's Reform UK. Her death prompted tributes from various political figures, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer.