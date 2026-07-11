Intensified Strikes: Russia's Latest Assault on Kyiv

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with ballistic missiles early Saturday, injuring at least 10 people, officials reported. The assault comes as Kyiv anticipates new air defense supplies amidst a significant shortage.

A Reuters journalist witnessed a sequence of powerful explosions before the air alert was declared. Ukraine's air force confirmed six ballistic and six cruise missiles, along with 121 drones, were launched by Russia, with at least two cruise missiles and 111 drones intercepted.

Ukraine faces a critical shortage of Patriot air defense munitions, limiting its capacity to counter fast-moving ballistic missiles. Recent increase in attacks has left Kyiv vulnerable, causing over 60 casualties this month. Saturday's strike severely damaged infrastructure, with fires reported in an office building and transformer substation, as confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.