Intensified Strikes: Russia's Latest Assault on Kyiv

Russia launched a heavy missile attack on Kyiv, injuring at least 10 people and damaging several buildings. Ukraine's air defenses, critically low on munitions, are struggling against these assaults. Despite downing some threats, the city remains vulnerable, with over 60 casualties reported this month alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Pummelled Ukraines Capital With Ballistic Missiles Early On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 12:38 IST
Intensified Strikes: Russia's Latest Assault on Kyiv
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Russia attacked Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with ballistic missiles early Saturday, injuring at least 10 people, officials reported. The assault comes as Kyiv anticipates new air defense supplies amidst a significant shortage.

A Reuters journalist witnessed a sequence of powerful explosions before the air alert was declared. Ukraine's air force confirmed six ballistic and six cruise missiles, along with 121 drones, were launched by Russia, with at least two cruise missiles and 111 drones intercepted.

Ukraine faces a critical shortage of Patriot air defense munitions, limiting its capacity to counter fast-moving ballistic missiles. Recent increase in attacks has left Kyiv vulnerable, causing over 60 casualties this month. Saturday's strike severely damaged infrastructure, with fires reported in an office building and transformer substation, as confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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