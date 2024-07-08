Left Menu

Tata Group Airlines Achieve Milestone in Merger Process

The harmonisation of operating manuals across Tata Group airlines has been completed as part of the Vistara-Air India merger and AIX Connect's amalgamation with Air India Express. This effort involved over 100 members and required 18 months of work. The move sets a crucial milestone in the merger process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:28 IST
Tata Group Airlines Achieve Milestone in Merger Process
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move leading up to the Vistara-Air India merger and the integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express, the Tata Group has completed the harmonisation of operating manuals across its airlines. A statement released on Monday confirmed the accomplishment.

Currently, Tata owns three airlines — Air India, Air India Express, and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) — and holds a 51% stake in Vistara. The remaining 49% of Vistara is owned by Singapore Airlines.

Air India spokespersons revealed that two distinct operating manuals have been set up: one for the full-service carrier Air India and another for the low-cost Air India Express. Previously, all four airlines operated with separate manuals.

Over the past 18 months, more than 100 team members collaborated to align best practices and standardize operating procedures. Campbell Wilson, Managing Director, and CEO of Air India called this development a significant milestone in the merger of Tata Group Airlines.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024