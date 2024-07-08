Tata Group Airlines Achieve Milestone in Merger Process

In a significant move leading up to the Vistara-Air India merger and the integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express, the Tata Group has completed the harmonisation of operating manuals across its airlines. A statement released on Monday confirmed the accomplishment.

Currently, Tata owns three airlines — Air India, Air India Express, and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) — and holds a 51% stake in Vistara. The remaining 49% of Vistara is owned by Singapore Airlines.

Air India spokespersons revealed that two distinct operating manuals have been set up: one for the full-service carrier Air India and another for the low-cost Air India Express. Previously, all four airlines operated with separate manuals.

Over the past 18 months, more than 100 team members collaborated to align best practices and standardize operating procedures. Campbell Wilson, Managing Director, and CEO of Air India called this development a significant milestone in the merger of Tata Group Airlines.

