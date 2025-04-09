New Chennai Airport: Boost for Tamil Nadu's Aviation
The Civil Aviation Ministry has approved the Perandur airport in Tamil Nadu, marking the second airport in Chennai. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized this development as a key step in improving regional connectivity, aligned with India's broader airport expansion strategy under Prime Minister Modi.
The Civil Aviation Ministry has given the green light for a new airport in Perandur, Tamil Nadu, establishing it as Chennai's second aviation hub.
According to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, this move is a critical advancement in regional connectivity and is part of the NDA Government's commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.
Minister Naidu highlighted that the project aligns with broader national efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, addressing increased passenger traffic by expanding airport capacities in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai through the development of second airports.
