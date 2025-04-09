Left Menu

New Chennai Airport: Boost for Tamil Nadu's Aviation

The Civil Aviation Ministry has approved the Perandur airport in Tamil Nadu, marking the second airport in Chennai. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized this development as a key step in improving regional connectivity, aligned with India's broader airport expansion strategy under Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:06 IST
New Chennai Airport: Boost for Tamil Nadu's Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry has given the green light for a new airport in Perandur, Tamil Nadu, establishing it as Chennai's second aviation hub.

According to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, this move is a critical advancement in regional connectivity and is part of the NDA Government's commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

Minister Naidu highlighted that the project aligns with broader national efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, addressing increased passenger traffic by expanding airport capacities in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai through the development of second airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025