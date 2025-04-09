Air India Incident Sparks Aviation Safety Concerns
An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on another traveler on a flight to Bangkok. The airline reported the incident to the DGCA. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated the ministry will investigate and take action if necessary.
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight was marred by controversy when a passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger en route from New Delhi to Bangkok. Sources confirmed that the incident led to immediate reporting to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the media on Wednesday, asserting that the ministry is actively monitoring the situation. He emphasized that any wrongdoing will be met with appropriate action by the authorities.
As investigations proceed, the incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding passenger behavior and airline safety protocols, bringing the focus back on regulatory oversight and enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
