Massive Landslide Blocks Mughal Road, Disrupting Key Kashmir Route
A massive landslide on Mughal Road in Poonch district disrupted the alternate route connecting Kashmir with the rest of India. The incident halted traffic between Poonch, Rajouri, and Shopian districts. Public Works Department officials are working to clear the debris and reopen the road promptly.
Updated: 08-07-2024 15:51 IST
A massive landslide on Monday blocked Mughal Road, an alternate link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, in the Poonch district, officials said.
The landslide hit the road near Panar bridge in the Surankote area, snapping connectivity between the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region and south Kashmir's Shopian district, the officials said.
They said the Public Works Department (PWD) has mobilised its men and machinery to clear the debris from the road and ensure its reopening as soon as possible.
