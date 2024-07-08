Application Window for PLI Scheme for White Goods Reopens to Encourage Further Investment

The application window for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods, covering air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights, is being reopened due to increased industry interest and investment appetite. This decision follows the positive impact of the PLIWG Scheme on manufacturing key components of ACs and LED lights in India.

The application period will be from July 15, 2024, to October 12, 2024, through the online portal pliwhitegoods.ifciltd.com. Applications submitted after the closing date will not be accepted.

Both new applicants and existing beneficiaries wishing to switch to a higher target segment or whose group companies are applying under different target segments can apply, provided they meet the eligibility conditions outlined in Para 5.6 of the Scheme Guidelines and adhere to the investment schedules in Appendix-1 or Appendix-1A, as applicable. The consolidated Scheme Guidelines are available on the PLI White Goods portal and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) website.

Under Para 6.4 of the PLIWG Scheme and Para 9.2 of the Scheme Guidelines, applicants approved in this third round will only be eligible for incentives for the remainder of the Scheme’s tenure. New applicants and existing beneficiaries opting for an investment period up to March 2023 and moving to a higher investment category will be eligible for PLI for a maximum of three years. Those opting for an investment period up to March 2022 in the third round will be eligible for PLI for up to two years. Existing beneficiaries not meeting the threshold investment or sales in a given year can submit claims based on their original investment plans, with this flexibility provided only once during the Scheme period.

To enhance liquidity, working capital management, and operational efficiency, the claims processing system has been changed from an annual to a quarterly basis. The Scheme Guidelines have been updated accordingly.

So far, 66 applicants with committed investments of ₹6,962 crore have been selected under the PLI scheme. Major companies involved in manufacturing AC components include DAIKIN, VOLTAS, HINDALCO, AMBER, and others. For LED light components, companies like DIXON, R K LIGHTING, RADHIKA OPTO, SURYA, and others have invested. These investments are expected to enhance the manufacturing of components for ACs and LED lights across the entire value chain, including components not previously manufactured in India.

The Union Cabinet approved the PLI Scheme for White Goods on April 7, 2021, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative to boost domestic manufacturing and create jobs. The Scheme, with an outlay of ₹6,238 crore, is set to run from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29.