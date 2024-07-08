Segway-Ninebot's Electric Revolution: New e-Motorbike Range in Australia

Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in micro-mobility solutions, has unveiled its new e-Motorbike range featuring three advanced models that will hit the Australian market. The flagship E300SE, along with the E125S and E110S, promises a high-quality, eco-friendly commuter experience integrating cutting-edge technology.

According to Gino Casha, Head of Segway-Ninebot Australia, the new era of electric commuting is exciting. 'These sleek and innovative e-Motorbikes will make commuting easier, economical, and more enjoyable,' he said. The lineup's smart connectivity features and exceptional safety measures ensure a premium ride.

The e-Motorbike range is available for test rides and pre-orders now, with prices starting from $4,990 and delivery expected in August. All three models are equipped with learner and provisional rider approval, making them accessible to a wide audience.

