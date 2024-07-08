Segway-Ninebot's Electric Revolution: New e-Motorbike Range in Australia
Segway-Ninebot announces its new e-Motorbike range, introducing three models to the Australian market. The company, a leader in micro-mobility solutions, aims to offer an eco-friendly, high-tech commuting option. The range includes the flagship E300SE, E125S, and E110S models, all of which feature state-of-the-art technology and safety enhancements.
Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in micro-mobility solutions, has unveiled its new e-Motorbike range featuring three advanced models that will hit the Australian market. The flagship E300SE, along with the E125S and E110S, promises a high-quality, eco-friendly commuter experience integrating cutting-edge technology.
According to Gino Casha, Head of Segway-Ninebot Australia, the new era of electric commuting is exciting. 'These sleek and innovative e-Motorbikes will make commuting easier, economical, and more enjoyable,' he said. The lineup's smart connectivity features and exceptional safety measures ensure a premium ride.
The e-Motorbike range is available for test rides and pre-orders now, with prices starting from $4,990 and delivery expected in August. All three models are equipped with learner and provisional rider approval, making them accessible to a wide audience.
