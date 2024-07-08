Radisson Hotel Group Opens Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center in Tunisia

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center, marking its debut in Tunisia’s vibrant capital city. The hotel offers easy access to prominent attractions such as Al-Zaytuna Mosque and the ancient site of Carthage, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Prime Location: Conveniently situated just a 14-minute drive from Tunis Carthage International Airport and steps away from Habib Bourguiba Avenue, Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center serves as an ideal base for guests eager to explore Tunis. Guests can easily visit historical sites like the Medina, Al-Zaytouna Mosque, Dar Lasram Palace, and the Tourbet el Bey Mausoleum.

A Perfect Balance of Business and Leisure: Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, Africa, and SEAP at Radisson Hotel Group, stated, "We are thrilled to expand our presence in northern Africa and establish a foothold in Tunisia’s capital city with our Radisson brand. The rapid expansion of our Radisson brand is a clear indication of the growing demand for a brand that prioritizes guests' comfort and enables them to find more harmony in their travel experience."

Accommodations and Amenities: The hotel features 97 modern rooms and suites, from standard rooms to junior suites, all designed for a balanced and comfortable stay. Guests can enjoy international cuisine at The Wave restaurant and relax at The Sand Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, which offers stunning panoramic views of Tunis. The on-site state-of-the-art fitness center ensures guests can maintain their fitness routine during their stay.

Genuine Hospitality: Cordon added, "We are proud to offer guests everything they may need to have an enjoyable stay in Tunis, from the convenience of having key attractions within walking distance to the availability of relaxing natural spaces, thoughtful details, and unexpected delights. Our team is committed to providing genuine hospitality and honest service, to ensure that Every Moment Matters."

Meeting and Event Facilities: Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center provides three elegant conference rooms that can be combined into one large venue, along with three smaller meeting rooms, totaling 246 square meters of meeting space accommodating up to 180 attendees. The meeting facilities feature natural daylight, the latest audiovisual equipment, free Wi-Fi, and catering solutions, making it an ideal location for both large celebrations and small business meetings.