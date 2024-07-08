Taiwan Expo 2024 Returns to New Delhi, Fostering Economic and Cultural Ties with India After Five Years

The flagship platform for Taiwan-India economic and cultural exchanges, 'Taiwan Expo in India 2024,' has returned to New Delhi after a five-year hiatus. The seventh edition of the expo, featuring exhibitions and networking events, was inaugurated on Monday by Cynthia Kiang, Director General of the International Trade Administration (TITA), and James Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The expo, hosted at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), saw the participation of approximately 120 Taiwanese companies. Notable attendees included Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma, Mizoram MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Manish Sharma of FICCI, Rajoo Goel of ELCINA, Bau Shaun Ger of TECC, and key Taiwanese business leaders.

In his address, James Huang highlighted India's rise as a global manufacturing hub since 2018. He emphasized Taiwan's role in enhancing supply chain resilience-by establishing a wafer fab in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative. Huang also noted Taiwan's AI capabilities in supporting India's 'Digital India' and 'Smart Cities' initiatives.

Cynthia Kiang emphasized India's position as a leading manufacturer of footwear and textiles and the significance of the global 'China+1' strategy. TITA has introduced a 'Cross-Industry Alliances' approach, integrating the petrochemical, machinery, and textile industries for joint marketing promotion.

TAITRA and the Taiwan Textile Federation have set up the 'Smart Manufacturing Pavilion' and the 'Sustainable & Innovation Textile Pavilion' to showcase Taiwan's efficient solutions in petrochemical, shoemaking, and textile processes. Bau Shuan Ger expressed confidence in the strengthening of Taiwan-India partnerships, impacting the global market.

Deputy Mayor of New Taipei City, Chu Tih-Ju, and Economic Development Commissioner, Amy Ho, led a delegation of 20 businesses to establish the 'New Taipei City Pavilion,' focusing on smart cities, healthcare, and e-sports, targeting green transformation opportunities in India. The first day also featured the 'Taiwan-Japan Business Cooperation Seminar and Matchmaking in India,' with representatives from JETRO and major Japanese companies sharing their market experiences.

The three-day Taiwan Expo 2024 in India provides a prime platform for Taiwanese companies to showcase their top products and strengthen economic ties in New Delhi. (ANI)

