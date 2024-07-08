CNG and PNG Prices Hiked in Mumbai Amid Rising Input Costs
Mahanagar Gas Ltd has increased the prices of CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai due to a rise in input costs. The new rates, effective from the night of July 8-9, will see CNG priced at Rs 75 per kg and PNG at Rs 48 per standard cubic meter. Despite the hike, MGL claims their prices remain some of the lowest in the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Mahanagar Gas Ltd has announced an increase in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai, attributing the hike to rising input costs.
The new rates, which will come into effect from the intervening night of July 8 and 9, will see CNG priced at Rs 75 per kg and domestic PNG at Rs 48 per standard cubic meter (scm) in and around Mumbai.
The company cited a significant shortfall in domestic gas allocation, necessitating additional procurement of market-priced natural gas (imported LNG), which has led to higher gas costs.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CNG
- PNG
- Mumbai
- gas prices
- Mahanagar Gas Ltd
- input costs
- natural gas
- oil
- ONGC
- imported LNG
Advertisement