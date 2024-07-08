CNG and PNG Prices Hiked in Mumbai Amid Rising Input Costs

Mahanagar Gas Ltd has announced an increase in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai, attributing the hike to rising input costs.

The new rates, which will come into effect from the intervening night of July 8 and 9, will see CNG priced at Rs 75 per kg and domestic PNG at Rs 48 per standard cubic meter (scm) in and around Mumbai.

The company cited a significant shortfall in domestic gas allocation, necessitating additional procurement of market-priced natural gas (imported LNG), which has led to higher gas costs.

