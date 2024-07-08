Left Menu

Stock Markets Reach Record Highs Amid Anticipation of Fed Moves

U.S. stock markets reached record highs as investors awaited a key inflation report and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw gains. Expectations for interest-rate cuts grew, fueled by slowing job growth. Major tech and bank stocks were closely watched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:49 IST
Stock Markets Reach Record Highs Amid Anticipation of Fed Moves
AI Generated Representative Image

U.S. stock markets hit record highs on Monday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 leading the surge as investors eagerly awaited a crucial inflation report and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony. The Dow also experienced a rise, reaching a one-month high.

Markets are increasingly betting on interest-rate cuts as early as September, following a slower-than-expected job growth report. Traders now see a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September.

This week's consumer and producer price index data will be pivotal in assessing whether inflationary pressures are diminishing. "The Fed's dual mandate of employment and inflation is steering them towards a potential rate cut, possibly by September," said Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital LLC.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024