Traffic Disrupted as Road Caves in Near Shimla Hospital

Vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted as a portion of Circular Road caved in near Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here on Monday night, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap, who visited the spot along with other senior officials of the district administration, said that traffic movement has been restored on the stretch.

A slide occurred near the under-construction parking lot along Circular Road near Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Ripon) Hospital following rains. However, no casualty was reported, officials said.

The sinking section has been covered with a tarpaulin to prevent further impact from the rain. As a precautionary measure, the power supply to an electric pole at the site was cut off, officials added.

Kashyap said that the Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department has been instructed to begin the relief work at the site early in the morning to ensure that the residents do not face any inconvenience. He assured that traffic arrangements would remain smooth at the site.

