Left Menu

Devastating Rains and Lightning Strike Uttar Pradesh: Five Dead

Severe weather, including rains, hailstorms, and lightning, affected several districts in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in five fatalities. The state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has ordered immediate relief operations and emphasized the need for quick assistance to the affected families. Crop damage assessments are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:05 IST
Devastating Rains and Lightning Strike Uttar Pradesh: Five Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, intense rains accompanied by a hailstorm and lightning wreaked havoc across several parts of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the tragic deaths of five individuals in the districts of Firozabad, Siddharth Nagar, and Sitapur, according to official reports.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated swift relief operations throughout the affected areas. District authorities have been tasked with visiting impacted locations, closely supervising aid efforts, and ensuring that families receive prompt support.

The government is also focusing on safeguarding the ongoing wheat procurement process, calling for preventive measures at collection sites. Additionally, a comprehensive assessment of crop damage is being conducted to guide further actions to assist local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025