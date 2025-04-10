Devastating Rains and Lightning Strike Uttar Pradesh: Five Dead

On Thursday, intense rains accompanied by a hailstorm and lightning wreaked havoc across several parts of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the tragic deaths of five individuals in the districts of Firozabad, Siddharth Nagar, and Sitapur, according to official reports.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated swift relief operations throughout the affected areas. District authorities have been tasked with visiting impacted locations, closely supervising aid efforts, and ensuring that families receive prompt support.

The government is also focusing on safeguarding the ongoing wheat procurement process, calling for preventive measures at collection sites. Additionally, a comprehensive assessment of crop damage is being conducted to guide further actions to assist local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)