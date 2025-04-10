Left Menu

Deadly Lightning and Rains Ravage Uttar Pradesh: Urgent Relief Operations Underway

Heavy rains and lightning storms across Uttar Pradesh led to the deaths of seven people, with significant impacts in districts like Amethi, Firozabad, and Siddharthnagar. The state government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched immediate relief efforts and has issued warnings for further storms in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh, claiming seven lives on Thursday. The fatal incidents, caused by unseasonal rains and lightning, struck districts including Amethi, Firozabad, and Siddharthnagar, leaving devastation in their wake.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered swift relief operations, emphasizing immediate assistance for those impacted. He highlighted the need for prompt medical treatment for the injured and instructed officials to ensure relief funds are quickly distributed.

The meteorological department warns of continued rainfall, suggesting more turbulent weather for the Terai-belt districts and central and eastern regions of the state. The government is on high alert, preparing for further interventions as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

