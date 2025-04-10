Deadly Lightning and Rains Ravage Uttar Pradesh: Urgent Relief Operations Underway

Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh, claiming seven lives on Thursday. The fatal incidents, caused by unseasonal rains and lightning, struck districts including Amethi, Firozabad, and Siddharthnagar, leaving devastation in their wake.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered swift relief operations, emphasizing immediate assistance for those impacted. He highlighted the need for prompt medical treatment for the injured and instructed officials to ensure relief funds are quickly distributed.

The meteorological department warns of continued rainfall, suggesting more turbulent weather for the Terai-belt districts and central and eastern regions of the state. The government is on high alert, preparing for further interventions as needed.

