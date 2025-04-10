Tragic Lightning Strikes: Rains and Hailstorm Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Rains, accompanied by hailstorm and lightning, plagued parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, resulting in two fatalities, according to officials.

In Firozabad, a lightning strike claimed the lives of a pregnant woman, Lalita Devi, and a man, Padav Veer Singh, highlighting the severe impact of the unseasonal weather.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate relief operations. District authorities are tasked with assessing the damage and delivering aid to affected areas, as well as evaluating crop losses to assist farmers effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)