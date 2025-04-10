Devastating Rains and Lightning Leaves 22 Dead in Uttar Pradesh

Rains coupled with a powerful hailstorm and lightning have wreaked havoc across Uttar Pradesh, killing 22 people in 15 districts, authorities reported Thursday.

Officials confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed immediate relief measures, promising Rs 4 lakh to each bereaved family. The severe weather also damaged 15 houses in affected areas.

Weather alerts have been issued for central and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with continued rainfall expected. The government is actively assessing crop damage, ensuring medical aid for the injured, and organizing relief disbursements.

(With inputs from agencies.)