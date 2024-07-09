Markets Optimistic Ahead of Powell's Speech, Asian Shares Climb

Asian shares rallied on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street's gains as investors awaited remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. A dovish tone was hoped for, potentially indicating future rate cuts.

The euro recovered lost ground and French bonds showed a narrowing risk premium, following shocking election results in France that led to a hung parliament. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan increased by 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei surged 1% to a new record high.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, continuing the upward trend set by Wall Street. Chinese blue chips edged up 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng remained stable. Investors are now focusing on Powell's Congressional appearance, betting that recent soft labor data will prompt a rate cut in September.

