Nikkei 225 Reaches Record High Amid Market Optimism

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index achieved a record high close on Tuesday, surging 2 percent to end the day at 41,580.17.

Last week, the Nikkei 225 index also reached unprecedented highs, buoyed by robust buying enthusiasm and positive momentum from Wall Street.

In recent months, both foreign and domestic investors have eagerly entered the Japanese market, despite a slowing economy and the yen trading at 34-year lows against the dollar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)