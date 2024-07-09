Nikkei 225 Reaches Record High Amid Market Optimism
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index soared to a record high close of 41,580.17, driven by strong buying enthusiasm and gains from Wall Street. The rally continues despite Japan's slowing economy and a weakened yen trading at 34-year lows against the dollar, attracting both foreign and domestic investors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:03 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index achieved a record high close on Tuesday, surging 2 percent to end the day at 41,580.17.
Last week, the Nikkei 225 index also reached unprecedented highs, buoyed by robust buying enthusiasm and positive momentum from Wall Street.
In recent months, both foreign and domestic investors have eagerly entered the Japanese market, despite a slowing economy and the yen trading at 34-year lows against the dollar.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement