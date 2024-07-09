Kerala's Vizhinjam International Port Set to Transform Coastal Shipping

In a significant development, the Kerala government announced on Tuesday the commencement of operations at the Vizhinjam International Port. This move is expected to bolster shipping services to other ports within the state, marking a milestone in Kerala's coastal shipping infrastructure.

Minister for Ports V N Vasavan stated that the initiation of operations in Vizhinjam would enhance the coastal shipping of goods in the region. The Kerala Maritime Board has already initiated discussions with private shipping companies to promote this sector further.

Currently, services can be launched to ports such as Kollam, Beypore, and Azhikode, which already have basic infrastructure in place. The Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure at these ports, including obtaining necessary permissions from the Union government, deepening ports, and constructing additional wharfs.

Notably, the Vizhinjam International Seaport has recently achieved a crucial milestone by receiving its location code, IN NYY 1, from the Indian government, marking another step towards its operation as a major transshipment hub.

