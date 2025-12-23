Left Menu

China's Rocket Reusability Race: Long March to Innovation

China's Long March 12A rocket's first stage was not recovered during its inaugural flight, marking the country's second unsuccessful attempt at reusable rockets. This puts China behind SpaceX, which has mastered rocket reusability. The race continues with private firms like Landspace testing innovative technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:47 IST
China's ambitious space endeavors faced a setback as the first stage of the Long March 12A rocket was not recovered during its maiden flight, Xinhua news agency reported. This marks another attempt by Beijing to emulate SpaceX's proven rocket reusability capabilities.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has revolutionized the sector by achieving significant cost reductions in satellite deployment, thanks to its reusable design. Meanwhile, China has launched numerous rockets but has yet to land a first-stage booster successfully.

The drive for innovation persists, illustrated by Landspace, a private firm eager to become a leading competitor. Despite challenges, China's aerospace sector, led by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, continues its efforts to close the gap with their American counterparts.

