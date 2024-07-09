Godrej Industries Expands with Acquisition of Shree Vallabh Chemicals

Godrej Industries' Chemicals Business has inked a Business transfer agreement with Shree Vallabh Chemicals Unit II in Kheda, marking a significant acquisition of their Ethoxylation Unit II. This move is strategic for Godrej, a market leader in oleochemicals, surfactants, specialities, and biotech, as it adds Ethoxylation technology to its array of process and batch technologies.

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and CEO of Godrej Industries (Chemicals), emphasized that the acquisition aligns with the company's commitment to growth and innovation. 'The addition of this unit not only broadens our offerings but also opens doors to new applications for our customers. We are optimistic that this strategic move will accelerate our investment timeline and create various cost synergies,' Sharma said. The Kheda-based unit boasts a manufacturing capacity of 24,000 MTPA of finished products.

Established in 1963, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Group, emphasizing 'Green Chemistry' to foster a sustainable future. The company stands out as one of India's foremost providers of oleochemicals, surfactants, specialty chemicals, and biotech products, mainly sourced from renewable vegetable oils.

Operating through sustainability and customer-centric approaches, Godrej Industries has a presence in over 80 countries. With manufacturing units in Maharashtra and Gujarat, coupled with a state-of-the-art R&D Center in India, the company excels in delivering customized solutions across various sectors such as home and personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber, chemical intermediates, and more.

Godrej's commitment to responsible practices has garnered numerous awards and certifications, solidifying its global impact and preference among suppliers and customers.

