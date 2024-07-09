Protea Hotels by Marriott Announces New Openings in Angola and SA

To mark its 40th birthday, Protea Hotels by Marriott has announced the opening of its first property in Angola, along with a new property in Pretoria, South Africa. The latest additions, Protea by Marriott Luanda and Protea by Marriott Pretoria Hatfield, will provide business and leisure travelers with an opportunity to experience vibrant local cultures and exceptional hospitality. Both hotels promise modern amenities and world-class service.

Since its inception in July 1984, Protea Hotels by Marriott, a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s esteemed portfolio of over 30 brands, has seen significant growth. From its humble beginnings with four hotels in South Africa, the brand now boasts over 60 properties across South Africa and eight other African nations, including Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and now Angola. This expansive presence in both primary business hubs and popular leisure destinations makes Protea Hotels by Marriott a preferred choice for travelers exploring Africa.

Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President of Premium & Select Brands for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Marriott International, stated, “This month we celebrate four decades of exceptional service and genuine African hospitality. What better way to commemorate this milestone than by further strengthening Protea Hotels’ legacy with our first hotel in Angola and the ongoing expansion of the brand in South Africa. Both properties will combine contemporary comfort with a deep appreciation for local culture and heritage, offering guests a unique and enriching stay.”

Protea by Marriott Luanda

Protea Hotels by Marriott has made its debut in Angola with the opening of Protea by Marriott Luanda. Located between the city center of Luanda and Talatona, the new hotel is close to various business, sports, and private event venues, as well as leisure spots near the sea. The hotel's interior features a welcoming ambience with 84 guestrooms and suites, furnished in African-styled terracotta colors and locally sourced materials. Guests can admire paintings by renowned Angolan artist Guilherme Mampuya. The culinary offerings include Múcua, an all-day restaurant serving a modern blend of Portuguese and Angolan cuisines, and a rooftop bar providing panoramic views and light bites. Additional amenities include a fully equipped gym and an outdoor pool with a waterfall.

Protea by Marriott Pretoria Hatfield

Protea by Marriott Pretoria Hatfield is strategically located in Hatfield, one of Pretoria’s most sought-after areas, offering business and leisure travelers easy access to diplomatic, government, and corporate offices, as well as shopping centers, entertainment venues, and sports facilities. The hotel features 203 contemporary guestrooms designed for comfort and style. Dining options include The African Restaurant and Bar, which offers a fusion of global and African cuisines. A cozy 30-seater bar provides a relaxing space to unwind, while five state-of-the-art conference venues accommodate both large-scale and intimate gatherings.

Protea Hotels by Marriott continues to expand its footprint, delivering exceptional hospitality and enriching travel experiences across Africa.