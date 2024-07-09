Piyush Goyal Reviews Rubber Industry Progress in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with business leaders in Arunachal Pradesh, conducting a review of the state's rubber industry, officials confirmed. During his two-day visit, Goyal participated in 'Samvad 2024', an initiative aimed at investor engagement and industrial outreach.

The minister launched the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation (UNNATI) Scheme, distributing registration certificates related to the Modi government's industrial development and employment policies in the Northeast. Goyal welcomed suggestions from industry participants and discussed ways to bolster prosperity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Key discussions included the enhancement of rubber production, support for farmers, and making the industry self-reliant. Goyal also reviewed centrally sponsored flagship schemes and held a meeting with the Rubber Board and industry stakeholders.

