Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' low-rise multi-coloured Samba and Gazelle sneakers have propelled the German sportswear giant to anticipate its strongest second-quarter sales and profit margins in three years. In stark contrast, rival Nike has experienced a downturn, forecasting a surprise drop in annual sales at June's end, unsettling investors further.

Nike's shares tumbled by 20% upon the disheartening forecast, whereas Adidas remained largely unaffected, indicating investors' confidence in Adidas. Simon Irwin, a retail analyst at Tanyard Advisory, believes Nike's lack of innovation has offered Adidas a golden opportunity. Cedric Rossi from Bryan Garnier suggests that the broader market now offers more brand choices, amplifying adidas' potential.

Adidas continues to captivate consumers with its vibrant and limited edition three-striped shoes, bolstering demand and online searches. LSEG data forecasts a 4.5% revenue increase for Adidas, reaching 5.6 billion euros. While the profit margin is expected to hit a three-year peak of 51.4%, analysts caution against assuming a return to 'golden days' due to emerging competition and weaker demand from key markets like China.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)