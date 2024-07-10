Left Menu

Trains Halted Due to Waterlogging in Konkan Railway Tunnel at Pernem

Train services on the Konkan Railway route were disrupted on Tuesday due to waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa. Traffic was restored at 10:34 PM, with four to five trains being halted at various stations since 3 PM, according to a senior railway official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:11 IST
Trains Halted Due to Waterlogging in Konkan Railway Tunnel at Pernem
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Train services on the Konkan Railway route came to a standstill on Tuesday following waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in North Goa. The disruption began at approximately 3 PM and persisted until traffic was restored at 10:34 PM, the Konkan Railway confirmed in a late-night post on X.

According to a statement by Baban Ghatge, Deputy General Manager of the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL), four to five trains were halted at different stations due to the water accumulation and seepage within the tunnel. This led to delays and inconvenience for numerous passengers.

Efforts were made to clear the water and restore normalcy to the affected route, ending the almost 7.5-hour interruption of services.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024