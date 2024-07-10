Trains Halted Due to Waterlogging in Konkan Railway Tunnel at Pernem

Train services on the Konkan Railway route came to a standstill on Tuesday following waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in North Goa. The disruption began at approximately 3 PM and persisted until traffic was restored at 10:34 PM, the Konkan Railway confirmed in a late-night post on X.

According to a statement by Baban Ghatge, Deputy General Manager of the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL), four to five trains were halted at different stations due to the water accumulation and seepage within the tunnel. This led to delays and inconvenience for numerous passengers.

Efforts were made to clear the water and restore normalcy to the affected route, ending the almost 7.5-hour interruption of services.

