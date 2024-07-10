Jaguar Land Rover India Sees 31% Spike in Q1 Sales

Jaguar Land Rover India witnessed a substantial 31% year-on-year rise in its retail sales, achieving a total of 1,371 units for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

During the same period last year, the company sold 1,048 units. A notable contributor to this growth was the surge in sales of the Defender and Range Rover Evoque, both exceeding a 50% increase. The Defender emerged as the best-selling model in their portfolio.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models now comprise 75% of JLR's total order book. Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, emphasized the continuous growth in demand and the company's commitment to enhancing supplies. Amba expressed confidence in sustaining this growth and achieving another successful year, supported by the increasing demand for locally manufactured models.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)