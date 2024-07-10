Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover India Sees 31% Spike in Q1 Sales

Jaguar Land Rover India reported a 31% increase in retail sales for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024, totaling 1,371 units. Sales for models like the Defender and Range Rover Evoque surged by over 50%, with Defender being the top-seller. Strong demand and growing orders indicate a successful year ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:52 IST
Jaguar Land Rover India Sees 31% Spike in Q1 Sales
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover India witnessed a substantial 31% year-on-year rise in its retail sales, achieving a total of 1,371 units for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

During the same period last year, the company sold 1,048 units. A notable contributor to this growth was the surge in sales of the Defender and Range Rover Evoque, both exceeding a 50% increase. The Defender emerged as the best-selling model in their portfolio.

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models now comprise 75% of JLR's total order book. Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, emphasized the continuous growth in demand and the company's commitment to enhancing supplies. Amba expressed confidence in sustaining this growth and achieving another successful year, supported by the increasing demand for locally manufactured models.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024