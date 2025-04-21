Identity Lockdown: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina and Family Face NID Restrictions

The Election Commission of Bangladesh has taken a significant step by locking the National Identity Cards (NIDs) of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine of her family members.

Reported by the Daily Star, the NIDs were locked as per an official communication dated February 16, issued by ASM Humayun Kabir, the director general of the National Identity Registration Wing. This action renders the NIDs unusable, preventing any correction, verification, or service access associated with these IDs.

Hasina, currently living in India since political unrest led to her regime's downfall, faces allegations including mass murders and crimes against humanity. The Bangladesh Police has sought Interpol's help via a red notice to potentially facilitate legal action, further complicating the scenario for Hasina and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)