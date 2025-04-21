Left Menu

Identity Lockdown: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina and Family Face NID Restrictions

Bangladesh's Election Commission has locked the National Identity Cards of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family. This move restricts NID-related services, impacting Hasina and nine relatives amid ongoing legal actions. Hasina, living in exile in India, faces charges including crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:34 IST
Identity Lockdown: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina and Family Face NID Restrictions
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Election Commission of Bangladesh has taken a significant step by locking the National Identity Cards (NIDs) of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine of her family members.

Reported by the Daily Star, the NIDs were locked as per an official communication dated February 16, issued by ASM Humayun Kabir, the director general of the National Identity Registration Wing. This action renders the NIDs unusable, preventing any correction, verification, or service access associated with these IDs.

Hasina, currently living in India since political unrest led to her regime's downfall, faces allegations including mass murders and crimes against humanity. The Bangladesh Police has sought Interpol's help via a red notice to potentially facilitate legal action, further complicating the scenario for Hasina and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025