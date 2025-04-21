Identity Lockdown: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina and Family Face NID Restrictions
Bangladesh's Election Commission has locked the National Identity Cards of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family. This move restricts NID-related services, impacting Hasina and nine relatives amid ongoing legal actions. Hasina, living in exile in India, faces charges including crimes against humanity.
The Election Commission of Bangladesh has taken a significant step by locking the National Identity Cards (NIDs) of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine of her family members.
Reported by the Daily Star, the NIDs were locked as per an official communication dated February 16, issued by ASM Humayun Kabir, the director general of the National Identity Registration Wing. This action renders the NIDs unusable, preventing any correction, verification, or service access associated with these IDs.
Hasina, currently living in India since political unrest led to her regime's downfall, faces allegations including mass murders and crimes against humanity. The Bangladesh Police has sought Interpol's help via a red notice to potentially facilitate legal action, further complicating the scenario for Hasina and her family.
