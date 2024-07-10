Polimera 3: Anticipation Mounts for the Next Thrilling Chapter

The sensational horror thriller franchise 'Polimera' is set to return with its third and most ambitious installment. Directed by the acclaimed Dr Anil Vishwanath, 'Polimera 3' will be produced by Vamsi Nandipati, marking his debut in film production. Nandipati, known for distributing major hits like 'Kantara' and 'Polimera 2', shares his excitement about his new role.

The makers announced that the script for 'Polimera 3' is finalized and pre-production has commenced. 'We are thrilled to announce Polimera 3 under the brilliant direction of Dr Anil Vishwanath,' said Nandipati. Dr Vishwanath has crafted a screenplay filled with unexpected twists, maintaining the suspense that has captivated audiences in previous installments.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Satyam Rajesh, Baladitya, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, and Rakendu Mouli. It will be produced under the Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments banner, with Bhogendra Gupta, producer of Polimera 1, joining as co-producer. With a unique blend of suspense, action, and supernatural elements, 'Polimera 3' promises to enthrall and captivate audiences once again.

