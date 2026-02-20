Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma, a talented opener yet to perform in the T20 World Cup, remains confident. Despite his struggles, bowling coach Morne Morkel and head coach Gautam Gambhir express faith in his abilities. Morkel denies any internal concern, emphasizing Sharma's potential as they approach crucial tournament stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Sharma, a promising opener, continues to seek his first breakthrough in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Despite not scoring yet, bowling coach Morne Morkel remains optimistic about Sharma's potential ahead of India's Super Eights match against South Africa on Sunday.

During a recent training session, head coach Gautam Gambhir spent time coaching Sharma, focusing on improving his performance. Sharma, showing resilience, actively engaged in the session, absorbing Gambhir's advice and participating in catching practices.

Morkel dismissed concerns about Sharma's form, reaffirming confidence in his abilities as the team enters a critical phase in the tournament. 'He's hitting the ball well; it's just about getting that start,' Morkel stated, highlighting Sharma's valuable contribution to both the team and spectators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

