Severe Water-Logging Disrupts Train Traffic on Konkan Railway in Goa

Train traffic on the Konkan Railway route was paralysed again on Wednesday morning owing to severe water-logging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa. The disruption led to the cancellation and diversion of numerous trains, leaving passengers stranded at various stations across the state.

Goa has experienced heavy rainfall over the past three days. Although only moderate showers were observed since Wednesday morning, the Meteorological Department issued a red alert, predicting exceptionally heavy rainfall for the day.

The disruption started at 2:35 PM on Tuesday when water began seeping into the Pernem tunnel between the Madure-Pernem section, as stated by Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge. While initial water-logging was cleared and traffic resumed at 10:13 PM on Tuesday, the problem reoccurred with greater intensity at 2:59 AM on Wednesday.

Several trains, including the Vande Bharat Express originating from CSMT Mumbai, were cancelled as the track remained closed. Other cancelled trains include Mandovi Express, Margao to Sawantwadi passenger train, Tejas Express, Janashatabdi Express, and Sawantwadi-Diva Express. Diverted trains included Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express, Nagarcoil-Gandhidham Express, and others heading to various destinations.

Passengers faced chaotic scenes, particularly at Margao station in South Goa. A group of 200 travelers from Gujarat, including 60 senior citizens, found themselves stranded after the Goa Samparkranti Express was cancelled two hours before departure. They urged KRCL officials to arrange alternative travel.

KRCL Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge assured that efforts are ongoing to restore the track, but no specific timeline can be given as water continues to seep into the tunnel.

