Mahindra Celebrates XUV700's 3rd Anniversary with Special Prices

Mahindra announces special celebratory pricing for the XUV700 AX7 range on its 3rd anniversary, achieving a production milestone of 200,000 units in under three years. The offer includes premium features and two new color options. The special ex-showroom prices will be available for four months starting July 10, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, July 10, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced special celebratory ex-showroom prices for its XUV700 AX7 range to commemorate the SUV's 3rd anniversary in the market and a production milestone of 200,000 units in under three years.

This limited-time offer, available for four months starting July 10, 2024, makes the XUV700's premium features more accessible. Highlights include a panoramic skyroof, dual HD superscreen, Level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, and a 3D audio system by Sony, among other impressive features.

In addition, Mahindra introduced two new color options, Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, expanding the range to nine colors. This celebration underscores Mahindra's gratitude towards its customers and commitment to innovation, with the introduction of new variants catering to a broad audience.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

