Government to Review Ban on Non-Basmati Rice Exports

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday that a Group of Ministers will soon review the ban on specific types of non-basmati rice exports. The decision will be based on current demand-supply and price scenarios.

The ban, enacted on July 20, 2023, was aimed at bolstering domestic rice supply. Goyal stressed that the Group of Ministers always makes balanced decisions after periodic assessments.

The Agriculture Ministry estimated India's rice production at 136.7 million tonnes for 2023-24, a slight increase from the previous year's 135.75 million tonnes.

