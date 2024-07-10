Left Menu

Government to Review Ban on Non-Basmati Rice Exports

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that a Group of Ministers will review the ban on certain varieties of non-basmati rice. The review will consider the demand-supply and price situations. The ban was implemented on July 20, 2023, to increase domestic supply. Decisions are made periodically based on agriculture production and market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:07 IST
Government to Review Ban on Non-Basmati Rice Exports
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday that a Group of Ministers will soon review the ban on specific types of non-basmati rice exports. The decision will be based on current demand-supply and price scenarios.

The ban, enacted on July 20, 2023, was aimed at bolstering domestic rice supply. Goyal stressed that the Group of Ministers always makes balanced decisions after periodic assessments.

The Agriculture Ministry estimated India's rice production at 136.7 million tonnes for 2023-24, a slight increase from the previous year's 135.75 million tonnes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024