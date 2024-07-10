Government to Review Ban on Non-Basmati Rice Exports
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that a Group of Ministers will review the ban on certain varieties of non-basmati rice. The review will consider the demand-supply and price situations. The ban was implemented on July 20, 2023, to increase domestic supply. Decisions are made periodically based on agriculture production and market conditions.
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday that a Group of Ministers will soon review the ban on specific types of non-basmati rice exports. The decision will be based on current demand-supply and price scenarios.
The ban, enacted on July 20, 2023, was aimed at bolstering domestic rice supply. Goyal stressed that the Group of Ministers always makes balanced decisions after periodic assessments.
The Agriculture Ministry estimated India's rice production at 136.7 million tonnes for 2023-24, a slight increase from the previous year's 135.75 million tonnes.
